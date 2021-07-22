Juan Andres Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres acquired 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $321.11 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $342.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 38.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Moderna by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

