Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

JBAXY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 173,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,516. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

