Julius Bär Gruppe’s (JBAXY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

JBAXY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 173,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

