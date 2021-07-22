JulSwap Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $247,998.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00107962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00141253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,440.94 or 0.99920890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 538,107,127 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

