JUST Price Down 12.2% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $90.52 million and $61.26 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00038998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00107336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00140883 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,038.65 or 0.99956712 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

