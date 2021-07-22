Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KALU stock traded down $13.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,945. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.48 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

