Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

