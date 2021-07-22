Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $462.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

