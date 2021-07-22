Karpus Management Inc. Invests $329,000 in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth about $14,380,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $99,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $12,985,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $4,960,000.

Glenfarne Merger stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

