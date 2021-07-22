Karpus Management Inc. Invests $487,000 in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBRGU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,247,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBRGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.