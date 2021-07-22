Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,761,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,448,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,850,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GCAC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

