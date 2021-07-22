Karpus Management Inc. Takes $989,000 Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,714,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,349,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $782,000.

Shares of NRACU stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

