Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 934 shares.The stock last traded at $21.24 and had previously closed at $20.81.
The company has a market cap of $836.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.29.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
