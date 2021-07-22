Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 431 ($5.63). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.38), with a volume of 46,049 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 438.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a market cap of £463.09 million and a PE ratio of 39.35.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.