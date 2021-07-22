Kenneth R. Lehman Acquires 8,006 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman bought 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.40.

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

