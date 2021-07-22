KeyCorp Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $330.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $305.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.51.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $284.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 909,173 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $246,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 13.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

