KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $18.49

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $17.91. KeyCorp shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 90,035 shares changing hands.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 81.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

