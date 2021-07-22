Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $258.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

