Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Kimball International worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 87.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 437,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 585,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 216,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 133,128 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBAL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 126,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

