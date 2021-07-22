Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.44 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

