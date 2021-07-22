Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,166. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

