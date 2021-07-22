Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $22.00 at Mizuho

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

