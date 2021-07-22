Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 300,000 Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,455,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $388,000.

OTCMKTS:ITQRU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,144. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

