Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. Cowen makes up about 1.8% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Cowen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cowen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cowen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cowen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,312,000.

Shares of COWN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.42. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,937. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COWN. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

