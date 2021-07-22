Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,594,000.

NASDAQ:COOL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

