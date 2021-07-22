Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 300,000 Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,110,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,075,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVCU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

