Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAAU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of SSAAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

