Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of KINO stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kinovo has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a market capitalization of £20.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00.
Kinovo Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.