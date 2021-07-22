Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KINO stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kinovo has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a market capitalization of £20.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00.

Kinovo Company Profile

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

