Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.