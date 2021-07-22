KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in KLA by 67.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 272.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

