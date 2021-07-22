Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

