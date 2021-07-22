Komodo (KMD) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $81.68 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00295691 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00154571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006834 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,865,852 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

