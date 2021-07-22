Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

ADRNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.