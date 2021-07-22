Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.59. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 83,508 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,257,000 after buying an additional 610,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

