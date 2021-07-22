KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 32.19% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KMED opened at $35.15 on Thursday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.99.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.