Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

KRYS stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

