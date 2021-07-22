Krystal Biotech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,176% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

