Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $154.80 on Thursday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.80.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.54.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.