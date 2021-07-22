Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.80. 472,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,707. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $118.64 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.21.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

