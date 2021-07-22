Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS.

NYSE LVS traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. 13,372,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

