Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Up to $10.41

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.83. Latch shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 357 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

