Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEAT opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. Leatt has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 42.70%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.