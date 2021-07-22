Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Shares Sold by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 648.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 98.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $138,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $407,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFTRU remained flat at $$10.14 during trading on Thursday. 29,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

