Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of LESL opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 61.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Leslie’s by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 151,416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Leslie’s by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

