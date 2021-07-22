Lethean Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $749,477.95 and approximately $103.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,105.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.70 or 0.06191163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.11 or 0.01352152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00367938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00134221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00600057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00377667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00290349 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

