Leuthold Group LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.