LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Critical Contrast

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LifeStance Health Group and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 45.28%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.60%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 32.35 -$13.13 million N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.44 $35.19 million $2.99 37.68

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats LifeStance Health Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

