Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) One Day Volume Tops $4,885.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $4,885.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00370745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

