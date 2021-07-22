Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at National Bankshares

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$82.74 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSPD. Cormark reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.50.

LSPD stock traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$105.44. 336,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,305. The company has a market cap of C$14.10 billion and a PE ratio of -70.70. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$33.01 and a 52 week high of C$109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$93.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

