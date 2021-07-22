Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells $17,960.00 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $17,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $318.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Limoneira by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Limoneira by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

